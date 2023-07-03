OFFICIAL AA22: Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas reunite for the 4th time; Promise cinematic visual spectacle

Written by Priyanka Goud Updated on Jul 03, 2023   |  10:36 AM IST  |  2.9K
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas, the blockbuster duo, have reunited for the fourth time with an upcoming film. Tentatively titled AA22, the makers announced the news officially on social media and promised a visual and cinematic spectacle. It is also mentioned that this time it will be bigger than ever before.

