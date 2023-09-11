EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's film with Trivikram to go on floors in 2025; Actor to do one more movie after Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas' combination has been one of the most successful and popular collaborations in Telugu cinema. The duo has worked together on three films so far, and all of them have been blockbusters at the box office. Well, this enigmatic actor-director duo is set to collaborate for the fourth time and moviegoers can't keep calm.

The combination of Allu Arjun and Trivikram has always been a treat for the audience, and fans of both the actor and director are eagerly waiting for this new project. According to our sources, the Pushpa actor will announce one big project before the Trivikram film. Yes, you read that right!

Allu Arjun is set to shoot for a new film after the completion of his upcoming movie, Pushpa 2

"Allu Arjun's film with Trivikram will be yet another commercial entertainer with the director's signature style of dialogues and storytelling. Trivikram is known for his meticulous planning and attention to detail, and he is likely to have a well-planned shooting schedule for the film. The shooting for the film will go on floors in 2025 and before that, AA will commence shooting for another yet-to-be-announced project," revealed a source.

Allu Arjun has been in talks with several directors and producers for his next project, but nothing has been finalized yet. However, it is believed that the announcement of his next film will be made soon, much to the excitement of his fans.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, AA and Trivikram Srinivas had previously worked together on successful films like Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was a blockbuster hit in 2020. Allu Arjun's performance as Bantu in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was highly appreciated by both critics and audiences.

Fans of both Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are eagerly waiting for updates about the project and are excited to see the duo collaborate once again for a film to be backed by Geetha Arts and Harika & Hassine Creations.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Release Date: Allu Arjun and Sukumar's film to be out on Independence Day; Details Inside