EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur opens up about not doing Hindi love stories; says ‘I’m not popular enough yet’

Mrunal Thakur is undeniably one of the most popular actresses in the country today. The actress was last seen sharing screen space with Natural Star Nani in the romantic drama film Hi Nanna. The film was helmed by debutant Shouryuv, and gathered highly positive reviews at the time of release.

Over the years, Mrunal Thakur has earned a reputation for portraying romantic characters with effortless ease on the big screen. However, her most notable performances in the genre came with the 2022 film Sita Ramam, as well as Hi Nanna, both of which are Telugu films. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mrunal Thakur opened up about why she does not get romantic films in Hindi.

Mrunal Thakur says she wants things to happen organically

When asked about the possibility of love stories in Hindi, the Pippa actress said: “I’m not popular enough to get a love story yet. I have to be popular in order to get a love story, no?”

The actress further added that while there are a lot of films happening, none of them are romantic films. Mrunal Thakur also mentioned that she would love to do romantic films, and said:

Advertisement

“I don’t know, yaar, I’m just tired of proving my filmmakers now. I just want it to happen organically.” She concluded by saying that she is done asking them and that she is unsure how to reach out to them now.

Check out the full interview below:

Mrunal Thakur opens about working with Nani and Kiara Khanna on Hi Nanna

Mrunal Thakur also opened up about her experience of working on Hi Nanna. The actress revealed that the sets were always quite lively. She mentioned that Kiara Khanna, who played her daughter Mahi in Hi Nanna, was quite energetic. She further added that Kiara is like her first kid. The actress said: “I kept telling Shivani, her (Kiara’s) mother that she’s my first kid. Whenever my child is born, it’ll be the second one but she’s my first child.”

The Gumraah actress further mentioned how great of an actress Kiara is, and how working on Hi Nanna was a learning experience for her as well. Mrunal also talked about working with Nani and called him a sweetheart and said that he is amazing to work with. The actress also added that he would sit down, talk with everyone, and make sure they were comfortable regarding a scene before it was being shot.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur recounts how her films Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna brought back romance genre in Indian films