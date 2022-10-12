EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran recalls his Bollywood debut film Aiyyaa and working with Rani Mukerji

Prithviraj said, ”It was a wonderful experience to share the screen with Rani Mukerji and work with director Sachin Kundalkar,” further adding, “I am inundated and grateful with the love and support that my fans from all across the nation are showering on me.” Prithviraj Sukumaran turned many heads 10 years ago when South actors were still relatively entering Hindi cinema.

Prithviraj Sukumaran debuted in Bollywood with Aiyyaa, directed by Sachin Kundalkar and the film completes a decade now. The film, co-starring Rani Mukerji turns 10 today, and taking a trip down memory lane, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared his experience.

He had grabbed enough attention then for his incredible physique and charming personality. He left a lasting impression on his North audience, who eagerly anticipate his return to the big screen.

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for his film “L2:Empuraan” which begins in 2023. L2: Empuraan, as titled, marks the third project of Mohanlal and Sukumaran. They last shared screen space in Bro Daddy released in 2021. Murali Gopy, who penned the script of Lucifer, also wrote the script of Empuraan which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Besides this, his fans can't wait to see him back on the big screen in "Gold" and "Mayflower," both of which are coming out this year.

