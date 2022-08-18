EXCLUSIVE: Mohanlal, Prithviraj's Lucifer 2 Empuraan mounted on Rs 400 crore budget; To be a Pan-World release

Prithviraj Sukumaran's next directorial, a sequel to Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, has been officially announced. The film has entered the pre-production phase- the makers announced on Wednesday. Now, we have exclusively learnt that L2: Empuraan, is a big-budget sequel. Yes, Mohanlal, Prithviraj's Lucifer 2 Empuraan is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore.

"The work on the script for the sequel is complete. Prithviraj, who returns to helm the sequel, makes sure to go all out with this film. It will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer but not on Pan-India but Pan-World level. Prithviraj is eyeing L2 to be a Pan-World release like Prabhas' Project K. The success of Part 1 has given the team more confidence," reveals a source close to the development. The first part, Lucifer fetched over Rs 200 crore at the box office and turned out to be the second Malayalam movie to achieve this feat after Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan in 2016.

"The star cast and other details of L2: Empuraan will be announced soon," adds the source.

L2: Empuraan, as titled, marks the third project of Mohanlal and Sukumaran. They last shared screen space in Bro Daddy that released in 2021.



Murali Gopy, who penned the script of Lucifer, also wrote the script of Empuraan which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

On a related note, Lucifer is being remade in Telugu titled, GodFather. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satya Dev in lead roles. It also features Salman Khan (his Telugu debut) in an extended cameo.