EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan to wrap Shankar’s Game Changer in February; To start RC 16 in April 2024

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shankar and Ram Charan’s maiden collaboration is titled Game Changer. We were also among the first to inform our readers that the film will feature Charan in a double role, and is a political-based dramatic thriller on the lines of classics like Indian, Anniyan, and Shivaji: The Boss. The film is in the production stage through the pandemic times and our sources close to the development have informed that the conclusion for Ram Charan on Game Changer is around the corner.

Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer in it's final leg

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ram Charan will wrap up shooting for Game Changer around February 2024. “It has been an incredible journey for Ram Charan on Game Changer. Very few actors get the privilege of working with greats like SS Rajamouli and Shankar in such a short span. Much like RRR, Charan is confident to take the audience on a ride with yet another action-packed thriller, that’s loaded with drama and entertainment. He is all committed to wrap up shooting for Game Changer by February 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

Buzz is, Game Changer will see Ram Charan play the part of an IAS Officer Turned Chief Minister and will be on the lines of Shankar’s cult films from the past. “It’s a step to the home turf for Shankar. After all the VFX-heavy films, Shankar returns to the dramatic space with Indian 2 and Game Changer. Both the films will be high-octane dramas that he is known for,” the source added. Game Changer pairs him alongside Kiara Advani and is looking to release on either of Dussehra 2024 or Sankranti 2025 weekend.

RC 16 to kick off in April 2024

Soon after calling it a wrap on Game Changer, Ram Charan will take a break for a month and straight away commence work on a new feature film. “The exact details of his next after-Game Changer, to be directed by Buchi Babu, have been kept under wraps for now. Charan is committed to kicking off a new film around April 2024, the prep work for which has already begun,” the source added.

Ram Charan is said to be in talks with Jersey director, Gowtam Tinnaunuri, as well as Rangasthalam and Pushpa fame, Sukumar. However, RC 16 is said to be with Uppena fame Buchi Babu, however, an official announcement on timelines is yet to be made. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for next.

