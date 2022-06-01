EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia on F3: BO success & critical acclaim don't happen together to an actor often

F3: Fun and Frustration starring Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen opposite Varun Tej is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office. A sequel to 2019 Blockbuster F2, F3 has opened a lot bigger than the first part. Post the film's release, Tamannaah Bhatia, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, says she feels 'extremely grateful.'

"A quest for wanting more can never end for an actor but I think I'm extremely grateful about one thing. In an actor's career normally we see either it is box office success or it is critical acclaim and these two, rarely come together, or rarely come together in a commercial format. The combination of box office success, public appreciation, and critical acclaim has transpired to me because it is a unique space and doesn't happen to an actor often. It is rare for an actor to fall all this together," says Tamannaah on the success of F3.

it was a fun experience because we all had an interesting part to play. Nobody was just for the heck of it. Tamannaah Bhatia

In the first part of F3, the actress is seen in a getup of a boy. Talking about the same, Tamannaah says, "I think people really liked me in a different avatar and I think comedy is a very difficult thing but I enjoyed it."

Considering F2 had set a benchmark, asked if this added any pressure while shooting for F3. Tam replies, "lockdown shoot added to a pressure part, definitely. There were many actors on the sets, and so many people were involved. Constantly getting too many people together in such a situation was tough. Everything was unpredictable and that added pressure otherwise it was a fun experience because we all had an interesting part to play. Nobody was just for the heck of it."

Tamannaah, who has an enviable array of projects lined up calls herself 'lucky'. "I have been lucky to be a part of some memorable ensemble films. Be it Baahubali, F3 or Happy Days, it is not about whether you are headlining a film but what character you are playing in the film. The character really matters," says the actress on being a part of a multi-starrer.

It is said that female actresses have a shorter shelf-life in the industry compared to male actors. Tamannaah is one of the few actresses having such a successful long inning in both, South and Hindi film industry. Sharing her thoughts on the same, the Sye Raa actress replies, "I think, its sense from the clear intention that I always want to be in touch with my audiences in whatever be the format, in whatever given time or space at different point of life.

For me, the OTT venture started way before the COVID-19 came but I sensed that OTT is the stage where people are actually connecting with the actors and performers so for me the medium never mattered as I always wanted to stay connected to my audiences."

