EXCLUSIVE: Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah, Tillotama Shome led Lust Stories 2 to release around THIS special day

After filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar’s Lust Stories received an encouraging response from the audience, Netflix renewed the series for a sequel with directors Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Amit Ravindernath Sharma helming Part 2 of this Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua production. We now have a new update on this much awaited show. We have heard that the makers are aiming to release Lust Stories 2 around Valentine's Day 2023.

Considering the show narrates diverse stories about human relationships, they feel this time frame is perfect to unveil the show. A source close to the development informs that Lust Stories 2 is likely to release on a Friday that is closer to Valentine’s Day, and an official announcement about it will be made soon. We have also been told that actors Kajol, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thukar and others have been requested to plan their schedules accordingly. Meanwhile, the show is currently in the post-production stage.