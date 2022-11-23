EXCLUSIVE: Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah, Tillotama Shome led Lust Stories 2 to release around THIS special day
Filmmakers Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Amit Ravindernath Sharma are helming Lust Stories 2.
After filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar’s Lust Stories received an encouraging response from the audience, Netflix renewed the series for a sequel with directors Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Amit Ravindernath Sharma helming Part 2 of this Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua production. We now have a new update on this much awaited show. We have heard that the makers are aiming to release Lust Stories 2 around Valentine's Day 2023.
Considering the show narrates diverse stories about human relationships, they feel this time frame is perfect to unveil the show. A source close to the development informs that Lust Stories 2 is likely to release on a Friday that is closer to Valentine’s Day, and an official announcement about it will be made soon. We have also been told that actors Kajol, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thukar and others have been requested to plan their schedules accordingly. Meanwhile, the show is currently in the post-production stage.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will headline Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2, while R Balki had roped in Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta for his portion. Kajol will feature in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s part of the series, while Konkona Sen Sharma had locked Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash for her short.
Lust Stories was the second in the anthology series that began with Bombay Talkies in 2013, followed by Lust Stories five years later, and then Ghost Stories that was unveiled in 2020.
We reached out to Netflix for a confirmation, however we haven’t heard back from them as yet.
