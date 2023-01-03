EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma met on the set of THIS project; Here’s all you need to know about it

“Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust. They shot for it at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra for six days, and the film is currently in the post production stage. Lust Stories 2 was likely to release around Valentine's Day 2023, but it might get a bit postponed,” informs a source close to the development.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were roped in to headline director Sujoy’s Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix. The actors have been in the news ever since they were allegedly spotted kissing in Goa , where they brought in the new year. Interestingly, the duo were even clicked at Diljit Dosanjh’s recent concert in Mumbai. We now have some more updates on their forthcoming project, and how it all started for the duo.

Lust Stories 2

The anthology series started with Bombay Talkies in 2013, followed by Lust Stories in 2018, and then Ghost Stories - which was presented in 2020. All these three films were helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, while Lust Stories 2 is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma. While Tamannaah and Vijay are headlining Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2, Balki roped in Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta. Kajol will feature in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s portion of the series, while Konkona Sen Sharma brought Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash on board.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in Meher Ramesh’s Telugu action comedy - Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh, and in the Malayalam movie Bandra co-starring Dileep. Reportedly this upcoming action-thriller, also features Dino Morea, Sarath Kumar, Rajeev Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, VTV Ganesh, Lena, Aryann Santosh, Darasing Khurana, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Sarath Sabha.

Vijay Varma, on the other hand, will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Last year, he received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Hamza Shaikh in Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, which had also starred Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the lead. He also has Mirzapur 3 in his kitty, for which he wrapped up shooting in October last year. “Season wrap for me! #Mirzapur3. Absolutely delightful to work with the fam again,” Vijay wrote on Instagram. The show also features Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Pankaj Tripti, among many others.

Furthermore, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia had also opened up on more stronger parts being written for actresses. She said that there’s more focus on writing now than there was ever before. “Because in the process of getting exposed to so much content in the past three years, the only way we can actually strengthen, to some degree, the position of how a film gets received is the writing,” the Baahubali actress had said.