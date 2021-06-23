EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia & Aashim Gulati team up on Dinesh Vijan’s Yaari Dosti; Filming begins in September

The web series is set against the backdrop of friendship and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. Here's all that you need to know.

The digital medium has bridged the regional boundaries by bringing together talents from the Northern and Southern industries. While Samantha and Priyamani got national recognition with The Family Man, Raashi Khanna is all geared up for a digital debut with Raj and DK’s show fronted by Shahid Kapoor. There are many more crossovers in the making. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that producer Dinesh Vijan is all set to produce a web show for Amazon Prime Video.

It’s said to be a slice of life series titled Yaari Dosti and will be directed by Arunima Sharma. The series in question will feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Aashim Gulati in lead roles. “Yaari Dosti marks the web space directorial debut of Arunima Sharma. She has previously worked as an associate director for Dinesh Vijan productions like Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and Angrezi Medium. As suggested by the title, the series is centred around the theme of friendship,” revealed a source close to the development.

The shooting is expected to begin in the month of September, and the web show is planned as the big 2022 attraction for Amazon Prime. Tamannaah was recently seen in the web series, November Story, which was a thriller centred around his character. Aashim Gulati on the other hand is known for his work on television shows like Karn Sangini, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. He made his acting debut in Bollywood with Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin 2 and followed it up with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, Tuesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, Amazon is gearing up for it’s 2021 slate of releases, kicking off with Toofan in the month of July. While the platform is riding high on the success of The Family Man 2, they also have shows like Inside Edge 3, and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 lined up for a release. Dinesh Vijan makes his OTT debut as a producer soon with the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba created show, Chutzpah. Buzz is, his production with Kriti Sanon, MiMi, is also gearing up for a premiere on digital world soon.

Credits :Pinkvilla

