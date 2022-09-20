EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia says she's 'Miss B'- It's an interesting word, First Baahubali now Babli

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Babli Bouncer. The film is directed by the National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, known for creating iconic women characters and films like Chandni Bar (2001), Page 3 (2005), and Fashion (2008). And he has carried the bandwagon ahead with his upcoming release Babli Bouncer, where actor Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a fun, feisty, and never-seen-before avatar of a female bouncer. Meanwhile, in a promotional interview with Pinkvilla, Bhandarkar said Baahubali was the only work he had seen before casting Tamannaah in Babli Bouncer.

He said, “Tamannaah wants to explore and is very hardworking. She’s immensely talented. I hadn’t seen any of her work before casting her in Babli Bouncer. I had only seen Baahubali but that also I didn’t remember since I watched it three to four years back. When I met her, I just surrendered to the vision, I just followed my instinct you know, what it is. And she is definitely a director’s actress and she has an amazing talent. The kind of role she has done in this movie, she has done it flawlessly. I am the kind of person who never does a workshop. I just put the person in front of the camera and I shoot. There was just one person for the dialect."