Tamannaah Bhatia to feature in Sujoy Ghosh's film in Lust Stories 2; EXCLUSIVE

Pinkvilla had recently reported that after garnering praise for his performance in Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew, Vijay Varma will next be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2. Pinkvilla now has another update on this Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix backed project. We have heard that Sujoy has roped in Tamannaah Bhatia to play the female lead in this anthology film.

According to a source close to the development, Tamannaah and Vijay will start shooting with Sujoy from next month. They will start with the readings and the prep closer to the shooting date. Reportedly, a while back the Baahubali actress was even spotted at Sujoy Ghosh’s office. This is the first time that Tamannaah Bhatia and Sujoy Ghosh are working together. However, Vijay and Sujoy have already collaborated on The Devotion of Suspect X, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that R Balki has locked Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta for his portion of Lust Stories 2, and has already finished shooting for the film. Kajol is headlining Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s segment, while Konkona Sen Sharma has roped in Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash for her short. Lust Stories 1 was helmed by directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee.

Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer.

We reached out to Tamannaah’s representative for a confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

