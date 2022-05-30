F3 Box Office Collections; Venkatesh - Varun Tej starrer has a Good start, Doubles F2 opening weekend

Telugu comedy movie F3 had a good opening weekend at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 43 crores approx, most importantly with a very good trend, collections increasing on each day of the weekend, which is a rarity in South India. The collections on Saturday remained largely flat and then there was an uptick on Sunday.

F3 is the sequel to 2019 Sankranti Blockbuster F2: Fun and Frustration, which went on to gross nearly Rs. 108 crores in Telugu states, earning Rs. 62 crores share. F3 has opened a lot bigger than F2, almost doubling the three-day biz of that film. It will however be unfair to expect F3 to reach the full run numbers of F2 as that film had the advantage of the holiday period during which it went bonkers, recording higher daily numbers on weekdays than it did on its first two days.

The box office collections of F3 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 14 crores

Friday - Rs. 14.20 crores

Saturday - Rs. 15 crores

Total - Rs. 43.20 crores

The film has a very high valuation of theatrical rights in the trade, which the film will find hard to reach even with this good start. At the end of the day, it's just a valuation with no real money involved. Production has released the film in the majority of regions and is carrying the risk which will be recovered quite comfortably thanks to this start, though it will need to sustain the start to reach the HIT verdict. A few of regions were sold outside and some of those buyers may end up in red.

The territorial breakdown for the first-weekend box office collections of F3 is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 16.75 crores (Rs. 9.35 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 5.25 crores (Rs. 3.65 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 16.30 crores (Rs. 11 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 38.30 crores (Rs. 24 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 3.50 crores (Rs. 1.50 crores share)

North India - Rs. 55 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 85 lakhs (Rs. 30 lakhs share)

India - Rs. 43.20 crores (Rs. 26 crores share)