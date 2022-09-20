EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar reveals he has only watched THIS film of Tamannaah Bhatia

A renowned filmmaker and a Padma Shri recipient, Madhur Bhandarkar is busy in promotions of his upcoming film Babli Bouncer starring actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Based on the life of a female bouncer who explores various facets of life in her profession, the film promises to keep the viewers intrigued till the end of the film. While fans are looking forward to watching the film soon, here is what the director of the film has to say about Tamannaah and her working style. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla on Monday, film Trishakti director revealed that he watched only one film of the lead actress in Babli Bouncer before casting her for the film.

“Baahubali is the only film I’ve seen of hers. Not much of her work I’ve seen of hers. For me, when I met her, I just surrendered to the vision and followed my instincts. And she is definitely a director’s actress. She has an amazing talent. I swear I’m telling you this. The kind of role that she has done for this movie with many changeovers at times in film, she has done it flawlessly. There was never a moment when I had to make her understand about the role. I am a person who does not believe in doing workshops. I also work on my instincts. I just put people in front of the camera and shoot them. There is no preparation required as such,” told Madhur Bhandarkar to Pinkvilla.