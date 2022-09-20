EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia says her character Babli Bouncer is 'bindaas' and has dry sense of humor

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most loved actresses in India, who has been a part of some of India’s biggest films, the biggest of them all being Bahubali. She has proven her mettle in different kind of roles and she is back with another ripper of a role with Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, scheduled to release on 23rd September, directly on digital. Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar graced Pinkvilla with an interview recently where the duo talked about their film, the character of Babli and how more focus is given to scripts for leading actresses in today's time.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla today, Tamannaah talked in length about how film scripts centred around women are being focused on by writers and also gave a brief on her character in her upcoming release Babli Dancer. Tamannaah said, "Definitely more stronger parts are written. There's more focus on writing than there was ever before because in the process of getting exposed to so much content in the past three years, the only way we can actually strengthen, to some degree, the position of how a film gets received is the writing." She went on to say that a good story is like a jackpot and to build on it is a really creatively fulfilling experience. She raved about director Madhur Bhandarkar and said, "When I heard the story and now that I see what Madhur sir has made, I think he has added so many layers to it and they are so humane. It neutralizes the whole idea that women need to be a certain way. I think there are so many stereotypes he has effortlessly broken in an entertaining story format. The idea is to make you laugh and also make you pause and think and not be preachy. We don't even listen if our parents preach, so how are people going to listen to us if we get preachy in a movie." Describing the character of Babli, she described her as 'bindaas'. She plays a Haryanvi character and she described Haryanvi people as people who have a dry humour and that they are innately such self assured. She concluded saying that it was fun for her to embody a Haryanvi character and learn a new language.