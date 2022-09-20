EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar says Tabu discovered him- 'She worked despite knowing I gave a flop'

Padma Shri recipient and popular film director Madhur Bhandarkar clearly knows the taste of success after delivering massive blockbusters in his career spanning over 20 years. After making a debut in the Hindi film industry as a director for the film Trishakti in the year 1999, he has not looked back. To date, he has delivered over a dozen of films in the industry of which his film Fashion and Traffic Signal won several accolades. With this motivation in mind, he now plans to keep up the momentum with his upcoming film Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

“For me, it was very difficult to get producers for Chandni Bar also. I was coming from a flop of Trishakti. So barely anyone came to back the project. I had to go to 7-8 producers. But then, producers have their own say like adding an item song in the film and adding this and that. They wanted to make a very lazy kind of thing which I did not want to make. I said I want to stick to the subject and I’m very lucky to have my producer Mr. Lata Mohan and Tabu I would say,” told Madhur to Pinkvilla.

He added, “Tabu is a person who really backed me up. She believed in me. Even today she also says that I was the one who discovered you. And it is really a fact knowing that she did a film with me. Despite of knowing that I had a flop behind me, she worked with me. From there, the journey started and it has been great for the last 20 years. I received success, commercial success, and Padma Shri. I am very happy.“

