EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to have a destination wedding; Location details inside

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, Tollywood's one of most talked-about couples right now, got engaged in June this year and are all set to get married soon. And guess what? Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, the couple is planning a grand destination wedding in Italy. Yes, you read that right!

After Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Telugu stars Varun and Lavanya will be the next celebrity couple to get married in Italy. "Though Varun and Lavanya will have a destination wedding, they have decided to keep the wedding a low-key affair. Only a few close friends from the industry, with Varun and Lavanya's family members will fly to Italy for the wedding. You will witness a fairy-tale full of surprises and filled with beautiful moments," revealed a source close to the development.

As we all know, a lot of celebs from South and Bollywood are following the trend of destination weddings for quite some time now. Lake Como, Italy has one of the most famous destinations among many and it remains to see where Varun and Lavanya are planning to tie the knot in Italy.

For the unversed, Varun and Lavanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 10. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana, Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha, and other Allu-Konidela family members attended the engagement ceremony of the couple. The newly-engaged couple shared the first photos on Instagram at midnight and they looked stunning together. Soon, many celebs from Bollywood and South showered them with love and wishes on social media.

Known to maintain a low profile, Varun and Lavanya left no stone unturned to keep their relationship under wraps. What started as just co-stars on the sets of their first film together Mister, soon turned into a duo becoming a real-life love couple.

