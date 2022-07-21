EXCLUSIVE: Vikram and Kaithi’s worlds to meet for a mega crossover film planned by director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most respected filmmakers in the country, and his action thrillers Vikram (2022) and Kaithi (2019) have received a lot of love from the audience. Pinkvilla now has a new update related to these admired movies. We have learnt that the filmmaker is planning to combine the worlds of Vikram and Kaithi into one mega film in the future. While some characters from Kaithi had appeared in the recently released Vikram, this one is planned as a proper crossover film.

“Vikram and Kaithi are very loved films, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to bring both the words together in a crossover story. However, he is toying with the idea at present, and hasn’t begun work on the script yet. For now, he is focused on another project, so this will take a while to develop. But depending on the cast and crew’s availability, Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to bring the central characters of Kaithi and Vikram together in a larger-than-life film,” informs a source close to the development.

While Vikram featured Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, Kaithi was headlined by Karthi.

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan had opened up about Suriya’s cameo in Vikram. “I just called him up one day to do this role. It wasn’t a regular producer – actor call, I just told him ‘I want you to do this on 8 and 9’ to which he responded, ‘I can do it from 10’. We locked things and started the shoot. It’s a cameo, not a very big role. We have been wanting to work on a feature film for a while now and Vikram has set the ball rolling. Let’s say, Vikram is breaking the ice kind of a scenario,” the veteran actor had said.

