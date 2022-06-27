Vikram box office collections; Kamal Haasan starrer has an Excellent Fourth weekend

Vikram had another weekend at the box office, collecting Rs. 13.50 crores over its fourth weekend, taking the twenty-four days cume to Rs. 289 crores approx. The film had another sub 50 per cent drop, with just a 45 per cent drop from the third weekend. Earlier during the weekend, the film speed past Rs. 400 crores worldwide , after yesterday the global business of the movie stand at Rs. 409 crores approx.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 164.75 crores

Week Two - Rs. 72.50 crores

Week Three - Rs. 38.50 crores

4th Friday - Rs. 2.75 crores

4th Saturday - Rs. 5 crores

4th Sunday - Rs. 5.75 crores

Total - Rs. 289.25 crores

The best hold for the movie came in Telugu states, where collections barely dropped from the third weekend. The total collections in Telugu states are Rs. 38 crores approx and shall comfortably go over Rs. 40 crores, with a possible Rs. 45 crores final. Telugu states will beat Kerala soon to become the second-biggest market after the home state Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu had a 50 per cent drop with Rs. 7.50 crores approx weekend. The fourth-weekend collections are another all-time record in the state beating Rs. 7.10 crores of Baahubali 2, though the fourth-week record is unlikely as weekdays of Baahubali 2 will be tough to match. The total collections in the state are Rs. 172 crores approx to date and are heading to be around Rs. 190 crores.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 172 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 38 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 24.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 38.75 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 16.25 crores