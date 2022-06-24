Vikram box office collections; Excellent Fourth week, racing toward Rs. 300 crores in India

Vikram had another fantastic week at the Indian box office, raking in Rs. 39 crores approx in its third week, dropping less than 47 per cent from the previous week. The three weeks box office collections of Vikram in India stand at Rs. 276 crores and are heading for Rs. 300 crores plus closing. The film is the second highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time , with a worldwide box office gross of just under Rs. 400 crores.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 164.75 crores

Week Two - Rs. 72.50 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 5 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 9 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 10.75 crores

3rd Monday - Rs. 4 crores

3rd Tuesday - Rs. 3.75 crores

3rd Wednesday - Rs. 3.25 crores

3rd Thursday - Rs. 3 crores

Total - Rs. 276 crores

Vikram collected Rs. 22.50 crores in its third week in Tamil Nadu, which is another weekly record in the state, besting Rs. 21.90 crores of Baahubali 2. The collections on weekdays were short of that of Baahubali 2, so this may end up as the last weekly record for the movie as matching Rs. 12 crores plus the fourth-week record will be hard. The total collections in the state have reached Rs. 165 crores, almost twenty crores more than the previous all-time high. The film shall cross Rs. 170 crores by Sunday and Rs. 180 crores in the fifth weekend. The full run in the state is heading for Rs. 185-190 crores approx.

Vikram is nearing Rs. 40 crores benchmark in Kerala, though it may be a photo finish. Either way, it will end up doubling the previous best of Kollywood in the state, which is record-breaking in some manner. It also crossed Rs. 35 crores in Telugu states and is now the fifth-highest Kollywood film in the region beating Kabali (Rs. 34.20 crores). It will cross Kanchana 2 today, reaching the top four, but third is out of reach, with Shankar’s I at nearly Rs. 48 crores. In Karnataka, it is third-best from the industry, just behind 2.0 and Kabali.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 165 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 35 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 23.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 37.25 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 15.50 crores