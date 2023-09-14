EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Krishna says he does not believe in awards as he reacts to his comments about National Awards

It has been 19 years since actor Vishal Krishna Reddy began his career as an actor. The actor, known for his performance in films like Laththi, Action, Kaththi Sandai and more, recently came to the spotlight due to his controversial comments about the National Awards that were announced recently.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla ahead of his film Mark Antony, the actor reacted to the comments. He said that his comments were not meant to be disrespectful to the National Awards, but rather, he was just raising his own perspective. “I’m not venting out, I’m giving my perspective of awards,” stated Vishal as he expressed his thoughts on the same. He further added saying that even if he is invited for award shows, he goes with a plastic smile.

“I don’t believe in awards. See, award is what they (the audience) give. Award and the reward both. Reward is on Friday. What they give is what I eat, 3 meals a day, me and my family. And the award is what they give… 8 people, 4 people committee, 12 people committee deciding crores of peoples opinion and saying that ‘okay, among the nominees, this person is the best actor’, I don’t buy that (sic.)” the Kathakali actor said in the interview, further adding that a survey is better than awards.

“4 people cannot decide for 40 crore people”: Vishal on Award shows

On the work front

Vishal’s next film, Mark Antony, which has Adhik Ravichandran at its helm is set to hit the theaters on 15th September, in Tamil and Telugu. The film would release in Hindi, a week later, on September 22nd.

Mark Anthny also features prominent actors like SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, Selvaraghavan, YG Mahendran and more. It is also reported that Karthi, known for his role as Dilli in Kaithi would be the narrator of the film.

Apart from this, the Chakra actor is said to make his directorial debut with the film Thupparivaalan 2. The film features Vishal and Prasanna in the lead roles, and is also said to feature Rahman, Nassar, Gautami and more.

