EXCLUSIVE: Vishwak Sen on Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, journey from Falaknuma Das, TV controversy & more

Vishwak Sen, the new age actor, has managed to impress the audiences with his first film itself. He made a place in audiences' hearts as Das in Falaknuma Das. He then rose to fame with Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, where he played the role of Vivek that is cherished by audiences even today. His comic timing and one-liners made him a favourite amongst young cine-goers. The actor is currently riding high on success with his recently released film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK), which is currently streaming on Aha.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vishwak Sen interacted with us and said that he is overwhelmed by the response of AVAK and also agrees that when the content is good, there is nothing called a small or big movie. "Yes, that's true. Small films become big, that's the beauty. Suppose Vijay Deverakonda's Pelli Choopulu, became very big. People nowhere treated that film as small or big, everybody liked it and made it a big film, he stated," he said.

While the actor is popularly known among audiences for his comic timing, he thinks that it is his weakest point. Vishwak said, "Basically, comedy is my weakest genre. I used to sit in my pants even after my movies like Falaknuma Das and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, I did these two but I used to think like will I be able to do comedy or maybe I will be labeled as someone who couldn't do this genre, such questions were always in mind. I always wanted to do solid comedy, but I didn't know how so I used to be very scared. I think the fear is always there."

He further added, "Before becoming an actor, shoot means, I used to get shivering and now also I get the same feeling every time I take a new character for a movie. When I agreed to Ashoka Vanam and HIT also, I got another level of postpartum stress and zoned out but also these things make me like the challenge and also fear. So I think I'm kind of running with a combination of both. My weak point is still a comedy but it also made me realise that I can explore more in the comedy genre."

Hee also spoke about the transformation he had undergone for Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam after doing full mass and easygoing characters in his previous movies. "I didn't find it quite hard because I did this kind of film at the beginning of my career titled Vellipomakey as that character was extreme deep too. Performance-wise I didn't find it hard but the dubbing was super stressful. The toughest part was dubbing, while acting I did it somehow with full energy by saying fast fast dialogues but recreating it again in the dubbing studio was hectic. Because in one minute, I had to show different emotions like anger, sadness and happiness, acting I did but dubbing, oh my God (laughs)", he revealed.

Vishwak doesn't fear doing remakes and his filmography speaks volumes about that. He is one of very few actors, who takes the challenge of remakes and brings originality. Opening about how he maintains the balance, the actor said, "Whatever excites me, I do it. If I like a movie, it's not like I will do a remake of it. When I watch some movies, I can't contain my excitement, while I feel some classics shouldn't b touched, and then sometimes I feel I can show the world this movie differently."

When asked if he fears doing remakes and getting accepted by audiences, "First when I made Falaknuma Das, I had nothing to lose so there's no fear. I like many movies but that doesn't mean I will remake every other film but some are special and when I get that confidence that I can remake, I take it up. There is a film called Madras, it's my favourite. You will feel like remaking it but you can't because it won't work out. Angamalay diaries worked out for me because I saw that whole world, for filmmakers also I think only a very people know about it. I only caught the crust of the story and changed everything and made it. From there I only got the confidence of taking remakes and making them ours by pouring in a little bit of originality and showing them as a new movie."

After blockbuster directorial debut Falaknuma Das, he is set with next. "I'm already working on my second directorial film Das Ka Dhumki. We have already wrapped up the first schedule. I'm acting, directing, and producing the film. Audiences can expect something new in Telugu with this film."

While promoting AVAK, the Paagal actor caught the headlines for his controversy with a TV anchor, however, he received immense love and support from the audience. Acknowledging that he is forever grateful for the love, Vishwak said, "Right always wins. I always knew that the right thing gets support but when the person is literally proving me wrong, defaming me and showing me badly on national television and stories running about all day, without getting manipulated and all, audiences supporting me was a big surprise."

Ending the interview, we asked what's the biggest lesson he learned in these years as an actor. Vishwak Sen revealed, "There are no lessons, only experiences. I have so far that's the biggest thing. I have realised that audiences will never disappoint so make movies for them."