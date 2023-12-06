EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel confirms ‘KGF 3 script is locked’; Says next with NTR JR is a ‘new genre’

Back in 2019, Prashanth Neel and Yash created history as their collaboration on KGF: Kolar Gold Films became a national sensation. 3 years later, the reunited on KGF 2 and the film became a blockbuster across the country scoring new records in the post-pandemic world. The KGF sequel ended with a promise of KGF Chapter 3. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla ahead of Salaar release, Prashanth Neel gave an update on the threequel of his gangster drama.

'Yash won't put things out for commercial reasons', says Prashanth Neel

He laughs, “KGF 3 will happen. I don’t know if I am the director or not but Yash will always be a part of it.” The filmmaker is quick to add, “On a serious note, KGF 3 will happen and we didn’t announce it for the sake of it. We already have a script. We had decided on the script before making the announcement. Yash is a very responsible individual and won’t put out things for just commercial reasons. We were sure to have things on paper before making an official announcement at the end of KGF 2.”

Before moving on to KGF 2, Neel is all set for his maiden collaboration with NTR JR. The filmmaker promises to step out of his comfort zone for the collaboration with Tarak. He informs, “It’s going to be a different film with different emotions. I don’t want to get into the genre but I know, people will assume it to be an action film. I want to call it a very new story for me, which I want to tell my audience. It has got its own emotion and I hope people relate to it.”

NTR 31 on floors in 2024

Neel confirms that NTR 31 will take off next year. “That’s my next after Salaar and we start shooting in the second half of 2024,” he confirms. Much like all directors, Neel also has a dream and that’s to work with the greatest actor of Indian cinema. “I have grown up seeing Amitabh Bachchan movies and I want to direct him. But… He has to agree to act in my film,” he concludes.

Prashanth Neel is presently busy with the post-production of the Prabhas-led Salaar, which is all set to hit the big screen during the Christmas 2023 weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

