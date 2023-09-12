EXCLUSIVE: Yash 19 locked with Geethu Mohandas; Filming begins from December 2023

Ever since the release of KGF 2, there has been immense conversation about the next film of Rocky Bhai aka. Yash among the audiences. The actor has been active in reading all the scripts from across industries and it seems that he has finally locked his next after all the contemplations and conjectures. Pinkvilla was the first to report on April 14, 2023, that national award-winning director, Geethu Mohandas is the front runner for Yash 19. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Yash has committed himself to Geethu Mohan’s next.

Yash 19 on floors from December 2023

According to sources close to the development, Yash and Geethu Mohandas are all set to collaborate for the first time on a heavy on content action film, featuring Yash in a completely new avatar. “Yash is all set to start shooting for Yash 19 from December 2023. The prep work is going on at the moment, and Yash too will be under going several look tests in the time to come. Yash was offered scripts from across the industries, and it’s Geethu Mohandas’ next that has stayed with him,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Yash was actively involved in all aspects of Geethu Mohandas’ next, right from script to other aspects of pre-production. “The stakes are high and Yash wants to be sure on what he is taking up next. He has sat down with Geethu and discussed various aspects before locking it all on the paper. He is now ready to move into the prep stage as an actor and start rolling around December this year,” the source added.

Yash to take a final call on Ramayana soon

Apart from the Geethu Mohandas film, Yash is also speaking to Nitesh Tiwari for Ramayana over the last one year, however, is yet to make up his mind on doing the film. He is expected to take a final call on Ramayana by end of this month. He is speaking to several other directors from Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industry too to have a line up in place, and it’s all work in progress at the moment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

