'Expecting him to burst out...': Vaibhav Reddy recalls his conversation with Thalapathy Vijay about Venkat Prabhu on sets of GOAT

Venkat Prabhu who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited and highly anticipated film GOAT, appeared for an interview recently with actor Vaibhav Reddy. During their candid interaction, Vaibhav who will also be seen in GOAT, recalled an interesting anecdote from the sets of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. He talked about how the Bigil actor once told him he believed the GOAT film would be a blockbuster hit and how he is surprised with Venkat Prabhu’s calmness on the sets.

In the Interview with FST, Vaibhav said, “Once Vijay sir called me and said that the film would become a huge blockbuster and I know that. But Venkat Prabhu is not losing his cool on sets. Every day I'm expecting him to burst out but he's very cool and the output of the film comes brilliantly. I don't know how he does that (loosely translated)."

Venkat Prabhu who was also present at the Interview with Vaibhav just smiled hearing the story. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is an upcoming film led by Thalapathy Vijay.

The sci-fi spy action will be released on September 5 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Besides Thalapathy Vijay, GOAT will feature Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and Premgi Amaren.

Makers of The Greatest Of All Time recently unveiled an intriguing trailer that showcased the Bigil actor in a double role. Right through the first glimpses of the movie, it is clear that GOAT will feature some edge-of-the-seat action sequences.

The plot of the action drama revolves around Gandhi, who was once a celebrated member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad (SATS) and returns for a mission with his former colleagues after a mistake in the past comes back to haunt them.

Are you excited about The Greatest Of All Time? Don't miss the first day and first show of Thalapathy Vijay's long-awaited film!

