Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT: Director Venkat Prabhu reveals dropping BIG hints in film's trailer, says 'nobody decoded' it

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film, The Greatest Of All Time, is finally counting down the days to its grand theatrical release. It will hit the silver screen pan-India on September 5, 2024. While the actor’s handsome looks from the film have already created a craze, director Venkat Prabhu recently shared some tidbits about what viewers can expect from the movie once they watch it.

In a recent interview with the media, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu answered many curious questions about his upcoming release, The Greatest Of All Time, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in an adventurous and action-packed role. He spilled the beans on what the viewers can expect from the film.

Venkat Prabhu explained, “I challenge you that you can't predict the next scene, and you can't tell where the film is headed. It'll be like Mankatha on steroids.”

Furthermore, the filmmaker revealed that he had dropped a major hint regarding the genre of the movie in its trailer, but nobody from the audience was able to guess and decipher it correctly. However, Venkat Prabhu assured that GOAT would be quite easy to understand and highly likable.

He said, “I gave up the genre in the Trailer itself but nobody decoded it correctly.. The Film won't be confusing and it'll be an easily understandable and a likeable one.”

That’s not all to it. Venkat Prabhu revealed that GOAT would be an extremely fast paced film. However, when compared to his previous film Mankatha starring Ajith, where there were absolutely no emotions, this would not be the same.

Citing how GOAT would be different from Mankatha, Venkat Prabhu shared, “It'll be a very fast paced film.. And I didn't touch many emotions in Mankatha.. It was completely a Boys film.. But this film is an episode of a Family man's life.”

For the unversed, The Greatest Of All Time would mark one of Thalapathy Vijay’s final films before he steps into politics.

