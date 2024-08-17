The Greatest of All Time trailer OUT: Thalapathy Vijay looks fierce in high-octane action sequences

Talented actor Thalapathy Vijay has been garnering a lot of attention lately, all thanks to the buzz around his upcoming film, The Greatest Of All Time. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, it features the actor essaying double roles in a never seen before action mood. And finally after a long wait the makers have revealed the official trailer of the movie.

A few moments back, the official trailer of The Greatest Of All Time was dropped on YouTube. Right from the first frame of the trailer, Thalapathy Vijay grabs attention with his swift moves and nail biting sequences.

From immersive car chase sequences, mid-flight fights to other stunts, the trailer has already promised a complete entertainer.

Check out The Greatest Of All Time trailer here:

As the trailer unfolds, Vijay is introduced as the main lead for a new mission, showcasing a track record of 68 successful operations in the past.

For the unversed, GOAT is eyeing for a release on September 5, 2024. The movie is of utmost significance for the actor, as it is one of his last projects before venturing into full time politics.

Right through the first glimpses of the movie it has been clear that GOAT will feature some edge of the seat action sequences and that Thalapathy Vijay has given in immense hard work and dedication for his penultimate project.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay headlining the movie in a double role, The Greatest Of All Time features an ensemble star cast, including actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others.

