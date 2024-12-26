Fact Check: Did Ajith Kumar dance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava at a wedding? Here’s the truth

Ajith Kumar has been grabbing spotlight lately, for his suave new look flaunting salt and pepper hair. The actor who has a completely enviable list of forthcoming films at the moment, has now drawn attention in a video, which apparently features him dancing to the tunes of the song Oo Antava at a wedding.

Well, the video shows a man dressed in black formals and salt and pepper hair, dancing with others, while energetically matching steps to the song from the film Pushpa.

While the particular clip has gone viral all over social media in no time, elating the massive fan base of the actor, it is untrue that the man dancing was Ajith.

As mentioned by Mid-Day, the person in question in the video is the father of the bride whose wedding witnessed such a splendid dance performance.

The fact that this man has a striking resemblance to Ajith, especially the hairstyle and choice of attire, has made people confuse him with the Tamil star.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Ajith recently made a spectacular appearance along with his wife and children as he attended badminton star PV Sindhu’s wedding reception. The actor looked magnetic dressed in a classic black tuxedo, while his wife wore a traditional lehenga.

However, it was their daughter Anoushka, who captured attention with her stunning look in red. She wore a gorgeous laced outfit and walked alongside her parents and brother at the event.

Take a look at the video here:

Coming back to Ajith’s work front, he recently unveiled his own racing team at the F1 Circuit in Spain.

Besides that, his upcoming filmography consists of some promising projects, including Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyaarchi.

The first few glimpses of both these films have taken the internet by storm, and fans cannot wait to watch the Tamil icon showcase his masterskills on the silver screen yet again.

