Throwback: When Kichcha Sudeep struggled to make ends meet with Rs 500 per month despite being son of rich hotelier

Kichcha Sudeep has established herself as a unanimous name in the Kannada film industry, with decades of a highly successful career. One of the highest-paid stars among his contemporaries, he is a recipient of several awards and accolades. However, while he has reached such a high pedestal professionally now, things weren’t always smooth sailing.

Did you know that right at the beginning of his career, Kichcha used to earn as little as Rs. 500 per month? Yes, you read that right.

As per an earlier report by Jansatta, Kichcha Sudeep had started off with just earning 500 rupees a month.

He worked in a clothing store, even played cricket and represented his state’s under-17 and under-19 sides to meet his ends. Along with that, he also worked hard for his aspiring profession of acting.

This comes as rather surprising trivia about the actor, who belongs to a well-to-do family, with his father being an esteemed hotelier turned producer. Despite his privileged background, Kichcha has always strived to be self-reliant and never took money from his father.

Well, Sudeep’s formal training in acting thereafter happened when he attended the Roshan Taneja School of Acting in Mumbai, where he overcame his shyness and prepped up the correct way to stand before the camera.

Advertisement

Kichcha’s film career finally began in 1997 with the film Thayavva. He did a couple of films thereafter, but it wasn’t until 2001 that the actor got his breakthrough with the Kannada romantic flick Huchcha.

Besides being an actor, Kichcha Sudeep has also established himself equally as a screenwriter, director, producer and television presenter.

He has been associated with the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada since its inception as the host for more than 10 seasons now. However, it was rather recently when the actor announced stepping down from this collaboration, beyond the current season.

On the work front, Kiccha’s recent release Max has been minting huge numbers at the box office already, having surpassed several milestones in its collections just a day after its release.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan meets his fan and youngest chess world champion Gukesh Dommaraju; presents the latter with special gift