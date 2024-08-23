Fact Check: Did Suriya actually purchase a private jet recently worth a massive Rs 120 crores? Here’s the truth

Suriya has been in the spotlight lately over the impending release of his upcoming film Kanguva. While his unrecognizable looks from several glimpses of the project have grabbed attention, another report about the actor’s life has recently gone viral. The latest rumors suggest that Suriya has purchased a swanky private jet.

Recent speculation indicates that Suriya has acquired the highly compatible Dassault Falcon 2000 private jet. The winged vehicle allegedly costs a whopping Rs. 120 crores and is equipped with some of the most modern technology and safety features.

Moreover, the reports also suggest that with this recent purchase, Suriya has become the only owner of such a spectacular jet, setting him apart from any other actor in the Tamil film fraternity.

However, it seems the latest scoop is untrue. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), official sources close to the Soorarai Pottru star have confirmed that he has not purchased any new private jet.

At the moment, Suriya is all geared up for the release of his next film, Kanguva, which will hit the theaters on October 10, 2024. Incidentally the film is heading for a clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s next movie Vettaiyan, which will also be released on the same date.

For the unversed, Suriya’s Kanguva is a fantasy action film being directed by Koratala Siva. It includes an ensemble star cast with actors from different language film industries as well. Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu and others are roped in for essaying pivotal roles in the movie.

Besides Kanguva, Suriya is supposed to be next seen in the film Suriya 44 (working title). Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite him.

