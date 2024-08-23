Have Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala selected THIS location for their destination wedding? Here’s what we know

Reports about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding have been dominating every gossip column in South cinema for quite some time now. Ever since their engagement, fans have been speculating about the duo’s wedding destination. Now, the latest scoop suggests that the newly engaged couple has already finalized the venue. Keep reading for more details on the same.

According to 123 Telugu, the Akkineni family has finally selected a five-star hotel in Rajasthan. Their wedding will be an extremely intimate family affair, apparently attended by only a handful of guests. As per speculations, both Chay and Sobhita do not wish for unnecessary media attention on their special day.

Another report by Times Now quoted that the couple wishes to make it a fantasy wedding in a palace-like hotel in Rajasthan, considering that it has been a popular venue for many other celebrity weddings.

A source close to the couple, as quoted by the news outlet, revealed, “As of now, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are eyeing Rajasthan—unless there is a last-minute change. Rajasthan is one of the most popular destinations for dreamy and opulent weddings. The gorgeous palaces, towering forts, vibrant culture, and a rich past that echoes tales of courage and love make it the ideal setting for a fantasy wedding. Hence, Chay and Sobhita prefer to get married there.”

Advertisement

This new update follows previous speculation that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita would get married in Hyderabad. However, there has yet to be any official confirmation on the matter.

Earlier, another scoop revealed that Chay and Sobhita had assigned a special team at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad to scout and shortlist venues for their wedding.

With so much having been speculated about their forthcoming nuptials, it was Chay’s father Nagarjuna, who right after his son’s engagement, had spilled beans on their wedding.

He expressed that their marriage is not going to happen hurriedly anytime soon. Moreover, he clarified that their engagement was sped up and marked in a low key manner since Chay and Sobhita were very sure about getting married.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, 2024, in a traditional, low-key ceremony surrounded by their immediate family members.

ALSO READ: Vaazha II: Director Vipin Das-produced Malayalam venture set to have a sequel film