Suriya sustains minor injury on sets of Karthik Subbaraj's film; producer Rajasekhar shares health update

In a shocking turn of events, Suriya met with a minor accident on the sets of his yet-untitled film, Suriya 44. The incident happened while he was shooting for an action sequence in Ooty. Fortunately, the Soorarai Pottru actor is safe and sound, but he suffered from a minor head injury.

Producer Rajsekar Pandian took to his official X account to reassure Suriya's fans of the situation and shared an update on his health on August 9. He wrote, “Dear #AnbaanaFans, It was a minor injury. Pls don’t worry, Suriya Anna is perfectly fine with all your love and prayers.”

Check out Rajsekar Pandian’s post below!

Meanwhile, as per a report in ABP Live, Suriya was taken to a hospital in Ooty, where he was given treatment. However, there has been a halt in the shooting schedule of the film following the incident.

Suriya 44 is anticipated to be a comprehensive film brimming with romance, humor, and war. Apart from Suriya, the film will also feature Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Sujith Shankar in crucial roles.

Apart from Suriya 44, the superstar is gearing up for the release of his most-awaited pan-Indian film, Kanguva. Billed as a monumental saga, UV Creations and Studio Green jointly bankroll the upcoming movie.

Kanguva features banger music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy. The film will premiere in 3D across 10 languages. Apart from Suriya, Kanguva will feature Bollywood actors like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and B. S. Avinash.

Kanguva, directed by Siva, will be released in theaters on October 10, 2024. Earlier in an interview, producer KE Gnanvel Raja revealed that the film will be made in two parts. The ending of the first part will hint at the sequel. Further, he mentioned that the script for Kanguva Part 2 is currently in development. The filming will start in late 2025 or early 2026.

