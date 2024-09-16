Fact check: Is T-Series backing Atlee's film with Allu Arjun? Here's the TRUTH

Social media is flooded with speculations of a possible collaboration of Atlee with actors like Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Recently, rumors about T-Series and Geetha Arts co-producing Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film took social media by storm. However, the news is untrue as Atlee and Allu Arjun film is not happening anymore.

While many media reports claiming the two big production houses joining their forces for the film are all over the Internet, there is absolutely no truth to it. Meanwhile, almost everything about Allu Arjun’s next film has been kept under wraps.

In September last year, Atlee had opened up about his collaboration with Allu Arjun for the first time. However, the project is cancelled due to multiple reasons.

Atlee had previously said, “Allu sir is a very good friend and we love each other’s craft. Of course, we have an idea of what to do and how to do it. A film comes together by god’s blessing so we need the blessings in the form of the right script. We have an idea and now, let’s wait for god’s blessings.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by renowned filmmaker Sukumar, the upcoming action-drama is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021. The first installment ended on a high note showing how Pushpa Raj entered the world of red sandalwood smuggling and as per reports, the next part would further delve into his rivalry with Bhanwar Singh.

Advertisement

Besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat respectively. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screen on December 6, 2026. It is worth mentioning that the movie was initially slated to release on August 15, 2024, but due to the pending shoots and post-production works, the makers later postponed it.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Who is Siddharth's first wife? Actor was once married to his childhood friend before Aditi Rao Hydari