Who is Siddharth's first wife? Actor was once married to his childhood friend before Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth tied the knot with actress Aditi Rao Hydari in a beautiful 400-year-old temple in South India today, September 16. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and loved ones who showered them with well wishes. However, did you know that this is not Siddharth's first marriage? Yes, the actor was previously married to a woman named Meghna.

Who is Siddharth's first wife Meghna?

Reports suggest that Siddharth and Meghna Narayan had known each other since they were kids. They grew up in the same neighborhood in New Delhi. After a few years of knowing each other, Siddharth and Meghna tied the knot in 2003. However, in 2006, they decided to call it quits, and by 2007 they even finalized their divorce.

Also, it is believed that Meghna comes from a family of artists, however, it is not confirmed yet.

While Siddharth had tied the knot with Meghna, Aditi was also married to Satyadeep Mishra. He is now happily married to Masaba Gupta and expecting his first child with her.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's love story

Siddharth and Aditi began dating in 2021 while they were shooting for their film Maha Samudram. While they never accepted their relationship in public, they were often spotted at public events together.

Nonetheless, they put an end to their dating rumors by announcing their engagement this year in March. Sharing photos with Siddharth, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Now, Aditi and Siddharth have tied the knot after taking blessings from their elders. They also shared first photos from their dreamy wedding and penned a heartfelt note.

They wrote, ""You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Soon after they shared the photos, celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan, Hansika, Bhumi Pednekar and several others showered the couple with love and well wishes.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy following South Indian rituals.

