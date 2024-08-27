Fahadh Faasil photobombs wife Nazriya Nazim's mirror selfie and it's imperfectly perfect

Actress Nazriya Nazim recently shared an adorable selfie featuring her husband and actor Fahadh Faasil. The Pushpa actor made a rare appearance on social media by photobombing his wife's latest click. In the photo, the couple looked stylish in casual yet chic outfits.

In the picture shared by Nazriya on her Instagram story, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie with Fahadh Faasil standing in the backdrop. The photo perfectly captures the couple's reflection, creating an artistic effect.

Nazriya can be seen dressed casually in a white top teamed with matching pants and sunglasses. On the other hand, Fahadh looked dapper in a blue T-shirt.

The Vikram actor's unexpected presence in the picture captivated his fans. Fahadh typically maintains a low-profile presence on social media, making this photo even more special for everyone.

Nazriya Nazim recently celebrated Fahadh Faasil's birthday with utmost zeal and joy. She took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen photos with the Aavesham actor. Sharing the candid pictures, she captioned the post, "Happy bday you ….Got u for life."

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's love story began on the sets of Bangalore Days in 2014. The two played a married couple in the movie. Soon, their reel-life chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance.

Despite facing criticism for their age gap, the couple decided to tie the knot in a private ceremony later that year. The actress even took a break from acting to focus on her personal life and support Fahadh. After a hiatus of four years, she made a comeback with the film Koode, which was a hit at the box office. Since then, the couple has collaborated on various projects.

Currently, Fahadh Faasil is busy with two highly anticipated projects. One is his film with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, Vettaiyan. Another is Pushpa 2, which features Allu Arjun alongside him. While Vettaiyan will be released in October, Pushpa 2 will hit the big screens on December 6.

