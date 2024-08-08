PHOTOS: Nazriya Nazim's birthday message for husband Fahadh Faasil is all about love, says 'Got u for life'

Fahadh Faasil has turned a year older today. On the occasion of Fahadh Faasil's 42nd birthday, his wife and actress Nazriya Nazim took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt message. Along with the touching note, she posted some unseen and beautiful moments they’ve shared together.

In the first photo, Nazriya and Fahadh can be seen riding camels, likely during a desert adventure at sunset. The shadows of the camels and the couple against the golden horizon create a stunning visual.

In the second picture, Nazriya and Fahadh pose together by a serene poolside, with the sun setting in the background. They stand close, silhouetted against the sun, giving a warm and peaceful vibe. Meanwhile, in the third picture, Fahadh can be seen standing in an art gallery, gazing at vibrant and colorful artwork. The gallery showcases pieces under the name "Yves Saint Laurent".

Sharing the photos, Nazriya wrote, "Happy bday you ….Got u for life."

Soon after Nazriya made the post, several celebrities took to the comments to post their reactions. Shilpa Rao commented, "Happy birthday Fahadh." Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Nazriya and Fahadh's relationship blossomed during the filming of Bangalore Days. During that time, she approached the Pushpa actor with a playful proposal, expressing her desire to take care of him for life. This bold gesture marked the beginning of their romantic journey.

Fahadh later recounted how he proposed to Nazriya by writing a heartfelt letter and hiding a ring within it. Although she didn't immediately say yes, her non-rejection left room for hope, and they soon became engaged on February 20, 2014.

Fahadh and Nazriya tied the knot on August 21, 2014. Despite facing criticism due to their 13-year age gap - Fahadh was 32 and Nazriya was just 19 at the time - they remained steadfast in their relationship.

