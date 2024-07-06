Anoop Chandran slams Fahadh Faasil for not attending AMMA general body meeting, calls him 'selfish'

The annual AMMA general body meeting was held on June 30th amidst the presence of several notable Malayalam figures including legends Mohanlal and Siddique. While the event was conducted smoothly, some of actor Anoop Chandran's statements after the meeting went viral on social media.

Anoop Chandran criticizes Fahadh Faasil for THIS reason

Actor and comedian Anoop Chandran, who has worked in several Malayalam movies came to the headlines for his comments against Fahadh Faasil. During a recent interview, Anoop had some harsh words for Fahadh, accusing him and his wife Nazriya of being selfish. He further criticized the Aavesham actor for not being present at the meeting despite being in Kochi.

In the interview, Anoop exclaimed how there is a severe need for participation among the young actors in AMMA’s activities. He specifically targeted Fahadh Faasil, expressing disapproval over his absence from the meeting.

Anoop further stated, “He (Fahadh) is a highly paid actor but he and his wife did not attend the AMMA meeting despite being in Kochi. They attended Meera Nandan’s wedding but skipped the general body meet.”

Anoop then attacked Fahadh, branding him as someone who wants to keep all the money for himself. “AMMA’s goal is to bring everyone together and work in unity, but Fahadh doesn’t adhere to that.”

Advertisement

Anoop faces severe backlash from fans over comments against Fahadh

Minutes after the post went viral on social media, fans of Fahadh came forward in support of their favorite star. Many netizens expressed a similar opinion that it was wrong to make accusations about someone without fully understanding their circumstances.

Several netizens also pointed out Anoop’s purposeful targeting of Fahadh, stating that other younger Malayalam stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, and Prithviraj Sukumaran did not attend the event. So why target Fahadh alone?

In response to Anoop’s statement about Fahadh wanting to keep all the money for himself, netizens commented that Fahadh’s remuneration is a testament to his hard work and dedication over the years and that there was no need to be jealous.

What do you think about Anoop Chandran’s statements about Fahadh Faasil? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Human Rights Commission probes Fahadh Faasil Productions after they shoot Painkili at a hospital allegedly causing disruption