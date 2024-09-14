Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim is heartbroken knowing Thalapathy Vijay won't star in films anymore: ‘One last dance...'

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars of South cinema, who has unilaterally won the hearts of millions of cinephiles with his performances. However, moving forward the actor is all set to star in his final film tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, before he bids adieu to the film industry and moves on with his full-time political career.

And now, a dear friend of the actor, Nazriya Nazim has reacted to the news as she feels heartbroken.

Taking to Twitter (now X), Fahadh Faasil’s wife Nazriya Nazim penned an emotional post dedicated to Thalapathy Vijay, in the wake of his final film, Thalapathy 69, being announced. She called it the end of a legend’s era and reflected how the actor’s memories will be bittersweet from now on.

She wrote, “Hearing that #Thalapathy69 will be Vijay's Sir's last movie hits hard. One last dance from the legend is truly bittersweet. #Thalapathy69 #Vijay69 #EndOfAnEra"

Well back on September 13, 2024, the makers of Thalapathy 69 posted a precious video on YouTube, which captured the raw emotions of the actor’s fans as he marked his last film for the celluloid.

Prior to the official update of the film, the video shared was rather emotional as Vijay’s fans couldn’t seem to fathom the fact that he would no longer be a part of films. Moreover, each and every fan seemed to cherish the legacy that Thalapathy would leave behind in his incredible filmography over the years.

Directed by H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 is slated to be another massive action based entertainer for the superstar, and he would sport a completely new look for the same. While further information on the ongoing project is awaited at the moment, a recent report by Deccan Herald claimed that Bollywood star Bobby Deol has been roped in to lock horns with Thalapathy as the villain.

