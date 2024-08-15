Nazriya Nazim chops her long tresses; flaunts her new short hair look and fans are impressed

Fahadh Faasil’s wife and popular actress, Nazriya Nazim, stunned everyone as she dropped a few pictures depicting her complete transformation. The stunning actress took to her social media to wish everyone on the 78th Independence Day by revealing her new short-haired look. Check out Nazriya Nazim’s pictures below!

Sharing the pictures, the Bangalore Days actress wrote, “Umma’s gona kill me Or you @appu_wayne#chopchop Happy Independence Day you all (Sic)." Nazriya looked fresh and super cool in her brand-new look. Clad in a multicolor printed shirt, classy watch, and brown lip shade, she made her fans skip their heartbeat with the photos.

In yet another picture, Mrs. Fahadh Faasil can be seen posing, perhaps in a salon, with a cut ponytail in hand. It seems that the actress is quite happy with the outcome. However, she expressed that her mother or Umma would disapprove of her new look.

Check out Nazriya's comment section as she shared her new look!

For the unversed, Nazriya Nazim is married to pan-Indian star Fahadh Faasil. The duo exchanged wedding vows on August 21, 2014. However, after their marriage, many criticized Nazriya and Fahadh for their huge age gap. Many were disappointed with their decision, as the former was just 19 years old while the latter was 32.

Despite the negativity, the duo proudly stood tall for each other in every situation. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nazriya Nazim was last seen in the Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki.

The actress was paired opposite Natural star Nani. Although the audience loved the chemistry of the duo, the 2022 film failed at the box office. Up next, Nazriya will be seen alongside Basil Joseph in an upcoming Malayalam film titled Sookshmadarshini.

It is worth mentioning that, co-written and directed by MC Jithin, this film marks the return of Nazriya to Malayalam cinema after four years. The makers recently confirmed that the filming of Sookshmadarshini was completed, as they released pictures of Nazriya and Basil from the sets. Apart from the lead duo, the film features Pooja Mohanraj and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles.

How excited are you to watch Nazriya Nazim in a Malayalam film once again? Tell us in the comments.

