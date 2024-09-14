Will THIS Suriya co-star lock horns with Thalapathy Vijay in his final film Thalapathy 69? Here’s what we know

After the immense success of The Greatest Of All Time, all eyes are on Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before he steps out for his full-time political career. Tentatively titled as Thalapathy 69, the movie’s first update was shared by the makers recently, leaving fans drowning in bittersweet memories and emotional at the same time, considering that the superstar will not come back on the silver screen anytime soon.

And now, as per a latest report by the Deccan Herald, it is suggested that Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist opposite Vijay in his final film. The high-energy film will feature the actors in an unbelievably new avatar, and the considerable excitement of the fans to catch the first glimpse of the characters has been doing the rounds on social media.

For the unversed, if this report is to be trusted, Thalapathy 69 would mark Bobby Deol’s second venture in South films, the first being Suriya’s Kanguva. The Bollywood actor is also playing the role of the villain in the Suriya starrer, which would be released in October 2024.

In fact, the report also cites that fans can expect to witness a major showdown between Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol in the film, as both the protagonist and antagonist will be edgy and powerful in their fight.

Well, the first official announcement of Thalapathy 69 is expected to be made on September 14, 2024. However, just a day before, the makers dropped the first update on the much-anticipated film, which tantamounts to an emotional video filled with fan messages for Vijay as the actor bids one final adieu to the film industry, where he had struck a tremendously successful career.

The clip honored the legacy that would be left behind by Thalapathy Vijay as he moves away from the film world. The actor’s decades long career was remembered by each and every fan of his, and his filmography went through a sort of celebration, culminating in an emotional yet happy farewell.

Watch the video here.

For the unversed, Thalapathy 69 is directed by H Vinoth and would be the filmmaker’s first collaboration with the superstar. The project is hinted to be an action based entertainer. Other cast members of the movie are yet to be confirmed.

