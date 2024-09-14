Regina Cassandra REACTS to rumors of her ‘secretly marrying’ Sundeep Kishan, Sai Durgha Tej: 'People keep...'

Regina Cassandra has been in the limelight for years owing to speculations about her relationships with Sundeep Kishan and Sai Durgha Tej. Recently, the actress addressed the rumors that have been circulating for years.

There have been times when it was reported that Cassandra was secretly married to Sundeep or Sai. Reacting to her relationship with the actors, as quoted by HT, Regina said to Suman TV, “Sundeep and I are like Tom and Jerry. We shout at each other a lot. We won’t talk to each other for a couple of months. And when we do, it’s like nothing ever happened. That’s the kind of friendship we have where we’re always there for each other.”

It is pertinent to mention that Regina has worked with the Raayan actor in films like Maanagaram, Nakshatram, Routine Love Story, and Ra Ra... Krishnayya among others. Nakshatram also featured Sai Durgha Tej. Fans have loved their onscreen magical chemistry which perhaps fueled their relationship rumors.

Talking about her bond with Sai Durgha Tej, the actress said, “Sai is also a good friend; he’s very calm and sweet. My relationship with him is different (from Sundeep’s), we’ve never even fought. And yet, people keep secretly marrying me off to them.” The actress has also worked with Sai in Subramanyam For Sale and Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham.

Moreover, Regina stunned everyone as she called herself a 'serial dater'. The Evaru actress stated that she is searching for a secure man who respects her independence. Regina also revealed that she has been in several relationships in the past but is now on a break. Further, she emphasized wanting to be with someone responsible who can take good care of her.

For the unversed, Regina Cassandra has appeared in several films including Jyo Achyutananda, Awe! and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga among others. The actress has also acted in shows like Rocket Boys and Farzi. Next, Regina will be seen in Utsavam in Telugu, Vidaamuyarchi in Tamil, and Section 108 in Hindi, apart from Sunny Deol's film directed by South renowned filmmaker Gopichand Malineni.

