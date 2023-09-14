Famous Star Kid: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara gives us glimpse into her unforgettable Scotland adventures; See video

Star kid Sitara, the daughter of Tollywood prince Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, recently treated her extensive fan base to a captivating video showcasing their European escapades. This delightful reel during their stay in Scotland is bound to uplift the spirits of her numerous admirers.

The star kid's joyful family time in Scotland

In the video, Sitara introduces us to the majestic Zionah, a 25-year-old golden eagle, her first encounter with the magnificent bird. The heartwarming moment unfolds as Zionah gracefully lands in the arms of Sitara, who is joined by her loving mother, Namrata Shirodkar.

Beyond their endearing interaction with Zionah and the creation of breathtaking imagery with this majestic creature, Mahesh Babu and his family embarked on a series of thrilling adventures. Their itinerary included everything from shooting sessions to indulging in rounds of golf. Undoubtedly, Sitara along with her family created unforgettable memories during their European vacation, celebrating the superstar's 48th birthday in style. She captioned the post “Scotland adventures”

The famous starkid, Sitara

Sitara stands as a shining star amongst Tollywood's rising talents. At a mere 11 years old, she has already ascended to stardom, captivating audiences with her dance performances, gracing events alongside her superstar father Mahesh Babu, and making appearances in songs and advertisements.

With her unparalleled charm and charisma, this young star kid has etched an indelible presence in the hearts of viewers. Breaking new ground, Sitara has achieved a remarkable milestone by gracing the iconic New York Times Square through a luxurious jewelry brand advertisement. As per media reports, Sitara was paid a whopping 1 crore for the advertisement which she reportedly donated to charity. However, there is no official word regarding the news yet.

About Sitara

Sitara has already amassed over a million Instagram followers, establishing a substantial and dedicated fanbase. The star kid also confessed in an interview that she too aspires to be an actress like her parents but of course, she has a long way to go.

