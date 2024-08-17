Fauji First Look: Prabhas starrer's intense poster teases historical drama on Razakar Movement

The makers of Prabhas' next venture with director Hanu Raghavapudi have delighted all moviegoers as they have unveiled the first look of the film today, August 16. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "When wars were a battle for supremacy, ONE WARRIOR redefined what they were FOUGHT for #PrabhasHanu, a HISTORICAL FICTION set in the 1940s." Check out the intense poster below!

Through the poster, the makers of Raghavapudi's film also confirmed that the shooting for Fauji is set to begin soon. Although no character is revealed through the poster, it definitely increases the excitement of moviegoers around the film.

Meanwhile, the team conducted a special pooja ceremony that was attended by Prabhas on Saturday (August 16). The happiness was evident in the actor-director duo as they participated in the auspicious ceremony. Heartwarming pictures from the ceremony have gone viral on the Internet. Renowned filmmaker Prashanth Neel who has collaborated with Prabhas in Salaar Part 1 also graced the pooja.

In the pictures, we can also see Imanvi who will be seen opposite the Baahubali star.

Although not many details about the upcoming film have been made public, Fauji is reported to be set in the pre-independence era, adding historical intrigue to the action-packed drama. As per a report in money control, Prabhas is anticipated to be seen as a soldier in the British Army.

His role promises emotional depth and high-octane action. Bankrolled on a high budget by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauji (tentative name) is slated for a late 2025 release. It is worth mentioning that the music for the film is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who has reportedly completed three songs.

Recently, there were several speculations about the leading lady opposite Prabhas. Names like Pakistani actress Sajal Aly and Mrunal Thakur had surfaced as heroine in the Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial.

Interestingly, after the Sita Ramam actress rubbished such speculations in a witty post, it was then rumored that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor might be roped in for the project.

Besides, Prabhas has a few other exciting projects in the pipeline. The Rebel star will feature in The Raja Saab, which will be released in 2025. Additionally, Prabhas has collaborated with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga for the upcoming film Spirit. Moreover, he will also star in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD’s second Installment.

