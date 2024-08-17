PIC: Prabhas attends the pooja ceremony for Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial Fauji based on the Razakar movement

Prabhas has been in the spotlight for quite some time now, owing to speculations about his upcoming film Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The movie is rumored to be based on the Razakar movement. Now it seems that things are moving forward, as the film team has commenced the first step of production with an auspicious pooja ceremony.

In a viral picture on X (formerly Twitter), Prabhas can be seen attending the pooja ceremony for his upcoming film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The actor-director duo could be seen participating in the auspicious ceremony and flaunting their brightest smiles.

In some other pictures that have been circulating on X, a sneak peek of the entire venue for the pooja ceremony is made visible. The background displays a banner with 'Prabhas Hanu' written on it. Before them is placed an idol of Lord Ganesha, embodying wealth and prosperity. The entire venue seems to be decorated with an abundance of flowers.

Moreover, some time back, Mythri Movie Makers dropped a teasing hint about the first official first update of Prabhas’ film by Hanu Raghavapudi. On deciphering the coded message, it is revealed that the first announcement on the upcoming project will be made today, August 17, 2024 at 4:05 PM.

For the unversed, the upcoming film titled Fauji (working title) has not yet finalized any other cast members apart from Prabhas himself. There had been a lot of speculation around the leading lady which included names like Pakistani actress Sajal Aly to Mrunal Thakur.

Interestingly, after Mrunal rubbished such speculations in a witty post, it is currently rumored that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor might be roped in finally for the project.

Besides this, Prabhas is also garnering attention for another of his upcoming films titled The Raja Saab, which would release in 2025.

