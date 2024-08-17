The Raja Saab: Makers of Prabhas starrer introduce THIS actress as part of the cast; See PICS

Fans of Prabhas are buzzing with excitement for his upcoming film, The Raja Saab. This horror comedy, directed by Maruthi, is set to hit theaters in April 2025. Recently, it has been announced that actress Nidhhi Agerwal will be joining the cast, adding to the anticipation!

The creators of The Raja Saab took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share several photos as they welcomed Nidhhi to the film's cast. Although her specific role hasn't been officially announced, many are speculating that she might be the film's leading lady.

For those who may not know, Nidhhi has appeared in several films, mainly in the South Indian film industry, including titles like Mr. Majnu, Bhoomi, and iSmart Shankar, among others. It will be intriguing to see what kind of character she takes on in the upcoming Prabhas film.

Well it was on July 29, 2024 when the makers of The Raja Saab had shared the first-ever glimpse of the film. Calling it ‘fan India’, the clip featured Prabhas in a lover boy look clad in a red formal suit.

Besides Nidhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan is also speculated to be joining the cast of The Raja Saab as one of the leads. The musical score of the film is directed by Thaman and it would reportedly release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Shifting focus to Prabhas’ professional endeavors, the actor has recently achieved significant success with Nag Ashwin’s film Kalki 2898 AD, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. The movie is now set to make its debut on OTT platforms, having teamed up with Netflix and Amazon Prime.

In addition to this, Prabhas has recently begun work on another exciting project tentatively titled Fauji, which is being directed by Raghava Hanupudi. He also has a film called Spirit in the works that is set to be produced soon.

He also would be a part of his blockbuster film, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasfire’s sequel titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. However there has been no tentative date of release for either of these films.

