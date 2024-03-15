First single from Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara to release on THIS special occasion? Deets

Jr. NTR’s Devara is without a doubt one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. The film, which was supposed to be released on April 5th, has been postponed to an October 10th release, meaning that the updates from Devara will roll out slower than expected.

It is now being reported that the first single from Devara will be released on May 20th, on the occasion of Jr. NTR’s birthday. According to reports, it is highly unlikely that the song will be released anytime soon before May 20th. It is also believed that the first single will star both Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, making it all the more exciting for fans. However, an official word regarding the same is awaited.

Everything you need to know about Devara so far

Devara marks the 30th full-length feature film of actor Jr. NTR, who will be working with director Koratala Siva for the second time after a previous successful collaboration with the well-received Janatha Garage.

Director Koratala Siva will be looking to prove people wrong after his failed stint with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the film Acharya. Going by the first glimpse of Devara, which was unveiled a few months ago, Jr. NTR looks menacing in what suggests a bloody, violent avatar at sea.

Devara also stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. R. Rathnavelu has been roped in to handle the camera work for the movie, whereas ace Kollywood music director Anirudh Ravichander has been brought on board to compose the music for the film.

Devara will be released in multiple languages, with Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada being the primary ones. The film is expected to hit the big screens on October 10, 2023.

Jr. NTR’s upcoming projects

Apart from Devara, Jr. NTR will next be seen in the Bollywood spy franchise with WAR 2 starring Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, Jr.NTR will play the role of an antagonist, clashing heads with Hrithik’s character Kabir in the film.

Following War 2, Jr.NTR has also signed a film with KGF director Prashanth Neel. The duo recently met during the actor’s visit to Bengaluru, raising speculations regarding their film together.

Are you excited about the first single from Devara? Let us know in the comments below.

