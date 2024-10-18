Former Kannada actress Amulya's brother and director Deepak Aras passes away at 42 after kidney failure

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Former Kannada actress Amulya's brother and film director Deepak Aras tragically passed away at the age of 42 on Thursday evening (October 17). According to a report in Cinema Express, Deepak had been struggling with health-related ailments for several years. The filmmaker breathed his last at a private hospital in RR Nagar, Bangalore, after suffering from kidney failure.

The Cinema Express report further suggests that Deepak Aras is survived by his wife, two children, and a large extended family. His body was brought to his home in Vyalikaval, and it has been reported that his remains will be taken to his native village, Nagamangala, for the final rites today (October 18).

The shocking news of Deepak Aras' untimely death has left the Sandalwood industry in mourning. Several artists from the film industry were spotted at the location where the last rituals will be performed, offering their heartfelt condolences. A visibly emotional Amulya was seen standing beside her brother’s body, clearly moved by the unimaginable loss.

For the unversed, Deepak Aras was widely recognized for his contributions to the Kannada film industry. His notable work includes the 2011 romantic drama Manasology, which starred his sister Amulya in the lead role. The film revolves around a violin teacher named Sihi who falls in love with Manas over phone calls. However, the story takes a dramatic turn when Sihi’s father learns about Manas’ death and tries to hide the news from his daughter.

In addition, Deepak Aras directed Sugar Factory, a romantic comedy-drama that was released in 2023. The film stars Darling Krishna, Sonal Monteiro, Ruhani Shetty, Adhvithi Shetty, and Rangayana Raghu in lead roles. Sugar Factory revolves around the pub culture in Goa and follows the story of Arya. It was Deepak's last film, and according to reports, he had been planning to start a new project, but fate had other plans.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help.