From Ratsasan to Imaikkaa Nodigal: Best Tamil psycho-thrillers you shouldn’t miss

The psycho-thriller is a genre of universal appeal that enthrones a wide range of audiences. These films are filled with suspense, chills, and action that acts upon the viewers in every part of the world. South Indian cinema, more precisely the Tamil film industry, specializes in producing great psycho thriller movies.

In this article, we will cover some of the best Tamil psycho-thrillers that will keep you on the edge till the last minute.

1. Ratsasan (2018)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Kaali Venkat

IMDB Ratings:8.3/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Ram Kumar's Ratsasan had Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul playing the lead roles. This 2018 psycho thriller is termed a benchmark movie in this genre. The movie was remade in Hindi as CuttPutli, with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Ratsasan follows a rookie police officer, who initially aspired to be a movie director, hunting down a psychopath preying on teenage girls. The story takes an interesting turn when he targets a person close to the hero. Ratsasan is not a film to be missed by a fan of this genre.

2. Psycho (2020)

Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen

IMDB Ratings: 6.1/10

Where to watch: ZEE5

The 2020 film is a classic take from director Mysskin on the psycho thriller genre. This movie stars Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, with prominent female roles played by Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari. The story is that of a blind musician on the lookout for a serial killer targeting young women. The score of the film, composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, brought that classic feel to this film.

3.Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, Kamalini Mukherjee, Prakash Raj

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Of all the Tamil psycho-thrillers, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu by Gautham Menon is certainly a gem. This timeless classic hit the screens in 2006 and became a rage at the box office with its inimitable making and stylish presentation. Kamal Haasan plays the lead investigator, DCP Raghavan, searching for two serial killers who hunt on young women. The gripping investigation in this movie starts from Tamil Nadu to the USA and is an exciting international chase. The music, by Harris Jayaraj, is another positive of the movie, making it a must-watch for all genre fans. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu recently had a re-release in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

4. Nibunan (2017)

Cast: Arjun, Prasanna, and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Where to watch: Aha, Manorama Max

The 2017 movie Nibunan is an exciting thriller by Arun Vaidyanathan, featuring Leo actor Arjun Sarja in the lead. Parasanna and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar play important roles as investigative officers assisting Arjun's character, Ranjith Kalidoss. A challenge from an anonymous serial killer comes their way through a series of murders, with cryptic clues in the form of numbers written on dolls. Nibunan is a must-watch Tamil psycho thriller if you're a fan of the genre.

5. Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018)

Cast: Nayanthara, Atharvaa, Anurag Kashyap, Vijay Sethupathi

IMDB Rating:7.3/10

Where to watch: Prime Video

Imaikkaa Nodigal is a Tamil thriller written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, who directed the Vikram starrer Cobra, starring Atharvaa and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film features Bollywood actor and director Anurag Kashyap as a significant antagonist. Nayanthara plays a cop chasing a psychopath. Vijay Sethupathi has an unforgettable cameo as Nayanthara's husband.

In conclusion, the Tamil cine industry has produced lots of psycho thrillers that entertain and enthrall audiences with different plots, complex characters, and good filmmaking. Each film discussed in the article brings its own flair, either in unforgettable performances, an innovative way to tell stories, or great music.

