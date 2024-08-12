Chiyaan Vikram reacts to comparison with Ajith and Suriya in terms of fanbase and says, ‘You don’t know about…’

Chiyaan Vikram is enjoying the excitement surrounding his upcoming movie, Thangalaan. Set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, the film has captured the audience's attention from the very start. His dedicated fans are thrilled by his almost unrecognizable appearance in the film, and recently, Vikram made headlines with his reaction to an unexpected question.

According to OnManorama, at the press conference for Thangalaan in Madurai, a journalist interrupted Chiyaan Vikram, suggesting that he doesn't have as large a fan base as some of his well-known peers, like Ajith Kumar and Suriya.

However, while the question was quite shocking and rather direct, Vikram chose to answer it with utmost calm and patience. He said, “That's because you don't know about my fans. Just come to the theater and see for yourself."

Following this, another reporter present at the event then openly asked Vikram that his name is not present in the list of the top three leading heroes in South cinema.

This time too, the star chose calm over anger and gave a befitting reply saying, “Being in the top hero list isn’t important. What matters are the ordinary viewers. As far as I’m concerned, everyone is a fan of mine in some way.”

Amid such conversations, another reporter who is a fan of Vikram apparently stood up in defense of the Saamy actor and expressed how actors like Ajith and Suriya may still have haters, while Vikram does not have any.

Hearing this passionate response, Chiyaan Vikram then asked his fan to calm down and explained how he must not respond to such questions.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan features a stellar star cast including Malvika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy and others. Set against the time of the British Raj, the story revolves around a fictional conquest to stop a sorceress by a tribal leader.

Apart from Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram’s other upcoming projects include Dhruva Natchathiram and Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.

