Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan cuddle their sons Uyir and Ulag in candid and heartwarming snapshots: SEE HERE

Nayanthara is undoubtedly one such actor in Indian cinema who has impressed everyone with her talent to perfectly balance both her personal and professional lives. While on one hand, she is the lady superstar in South cinema, back at home she switches over as the most caring wife to Vignesh Shivan and a fantastic mother to their sons, Uyir and Ulag.

Taking to her account on X (formerly Twitter) a few moments back, Nayanthara dropped some adorable pictures of herself and Vignesh Shivan, as the amazing parents cuddled their bundles of joy, Uyir and Ulag. The four of them could be seen hugging each other in one frame, while in the next one, the parents could be seen ardently listening to their son share something.

Along with the pictures, Nayanthara dropped an emoticon of a family of four and a heart to express her feelings in the form of a caption.

It is quite rare that Nayanthara shares a glimpse of her personal life, especially of her children on social media. For instance on July 5, 2024, she dropped a glimpse on her Instagram stories wherein the cute family of four were seen enjoying an auto ride together.

Being one of the most successful and highest paid actresses of her time, Nayanthara has been quite upfront in sharing her opinions, be it over her professional or personal life choices.

Previously during one of her interviews with Dhivyadarshini, Nayanthara spilled beans on whether she actually witnessed any change in her life taking place, especially after her marriage and embracing motherhood.

Elaborating on having enormous faith in her support system, a.k.a Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara said, “Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better, and do more.”

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, after knowing and dating each other for about seven years. They then became parents to their twin sons Uyir and Ulag in October 2022, via surrogacy.

